UC Davis looks to extend streak vs Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (9-17, 3-7) vs. UC Davis (9-14, 5-4)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its fifth straight conference win against Long Beach State. UC Davis’ last Big West loss came against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 80-60 on Jan. 26. Long Beach State fell 85-82 at Cal State Fullerton in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Beach State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Deishuan Booker, Temidayo Yussuf, KJ Byers, Bryan Alberts and Mason Riggins have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 81 percent of all 49ers points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 69.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 58.9 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: TJ Shorts II has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: UC Davis is 0-8 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Long Beach State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or less. The 49ers are 2-17 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Long Beach State offense has averaged 74.5 possessions per game, the 21st-most in Division I. UC Davis has not been as uptempo as the 49ers and is averaging only 67.1 possessions per game (ranked 285th, nationally).

