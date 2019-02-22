UC Davis looks to extend streak vs CSUN

UC Davis (10-15, 6-5) vs. Cal State Northridge (10-17, 4-7) Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over CSUN. UC Davis…

UC Davis (10-15, 6-5) vs. Cal State Northridge (10-17, 4-7)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over CSUN. UC Davis has won by an average of 7 points in its last 11 wins over the Matadors. Cal State Northridge’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2014, an 89-77 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Aggies are led by the senior tandem of TJ Shorts II and Siler Schneider. Shorts has averaged 14.2 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists while Schneider has put up 10.6 points per game. The Matadors have been led by sophomores Lamine Diane and Terrell Gomez. Diane has averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Gomez has put up 19.1 points per game.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Matadors have allowed just 75.7 points per game to Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 83.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

TERRIFIC TJ: Across 24 appearances this season, UC Davis’ Shorts has shot 49.6 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-10 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 72.

SHARING THE BURDEN: UC Davis is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-15 when fewer than four Aggies players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 76.5 points per game. The Matadors have put up only 68 points per game over their four-game losing streak, however.

