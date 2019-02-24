UAPB seeks revenge on Prairie View

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (11-16, 8-6) vs. Prairie View (14-12, 12-1) William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff after winning the previous…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (11-16, 8-6) vs. Prairie View (14-12, 12-1)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Pine Bluff after winning the previous matchup in Pine Bluff. The teams last met on Jan. 28, when the Panthers outshot Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50 percent to 36.2 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to the 79-63 victory.

STEPPING UP: Prairie View’s Gary Blackston has averaged 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while Devonte Patterson has put up 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Golden Lions, Martaveous McKnight has averaged 21.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Shaun Doss has put up 12.4 points and four rebounds.

MIGHTY MARTAVEOUS: McKnight has connected on 40.4 percent of the 166 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 73.9 points while giving up 64.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Lions. Prairie View has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) across its previous three games while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.5 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).

