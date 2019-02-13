UAB looks to end streak vs Marshall

UAB (14-11, 6-6) vs. Marshall (13-12, 6-6) Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks to extend UAB’s conference losing streak to five games. UAB’s last CUSA win came against…

UAB (14-11, 6-6) vs. Marshall (13-12, 6-6)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks to extend UAB’s conference losing streak to five games. UAB’s last CUSA win came against the Rice Owls 89-86 on Jan. 26. Marshall lost 74-69 at Rice in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jon Elmore, C.J. Burks and Rondale Watson have collectively scored 57 percent of Marshall’s points this season and 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UAB, Lewis Sullivan, Jalen Perry and Jeremiah Bell have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Blazers points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Zack Bryant has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UAB field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 13-5 when it scores at least 70.

WINNING WHEN: The Thundering Herd are 5-0 when they record 12 or more steals and 8-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Blazers are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 7-11 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Marshall offense has averaged 77 possessions per game this season, ranking the Thundering Herd sixth nationally. UAB has not been as uptempo as the Thundering Herd and is averaging only 66.2 possessions per game (ranked 314th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.