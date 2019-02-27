Tulane looks to end streak vs Tulsa

Tulane (4-22, 0-14) vs. Tulsa (16-12, 6-9) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to 18 games. Tulane’s last AAC win came against…

Tulane (4-22, 0-14) vs. Tulsa (16-12, 6-9)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to 18 games. Tulane’s last AAC win came against the South Florida Bulls 79-68 on Feb. 24, 2018. Tulsa lost 84-73 on the road to Temple in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries, Sterling Taplin and Curran Scott have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 37 percent of all Golden Hurricane scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Caleb Daniels has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tulane is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 76.

COLD SPELL: Tulane has lost its last eight road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 82.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 70.9 possessions per game. The fast-paced Green Wave have raised that total to 74.4 possessions per game over their last five games.

