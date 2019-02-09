Tucker scores 24 to lead UALR past South Alabama 73-68

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rayjon Tucker had 24 points as Arkansas-Little Rock edged past South Alabama 73-68 on Saturday. Kamani Johnson had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-15, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference). Markquis Nowell added…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rayjon Tucker had 24 points as Arkansas-Little Rock edged past South Alabama 73-68 on Saturday.

Kamani Johnson had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-15, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference). Markquis Nowell added 10 points and seven rebounds. Nikola Maric had 10 points and seven rebounds for the visitors.

Rodrick Sikes had 19 points for the Jaguars (12-12, 5-6). John Pettway added 16 points and eight rebounds. Josh Ajayi had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Trhae Mitchell, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Jaguars, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars for the season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated South Alabama 91-62 on Jan. 12. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday. South Alabama plays Georgia Southern on the road on Wednesday.

