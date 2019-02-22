Troy seeks revenge on S. Alabama

South Alabama (12-14, 5-8) vs. Troy (11-14, 4-9) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama goes for the season sweep over Troy after winning the previous matchup in Mobile. The…

South Alabama (12-14, 5-8) vs. Troy (11-14, 4-9)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama goes for the season sweep over Troy after winning the previous matchup in Mobile. The teams last played each other on Feb. 2, when Troy made only five free throws on 11 attempts while the Jaguars hit 15 of 21 en route to a six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama has benefited heavily from its seniors. Josh Ajayi, Trhae Mitchell, Rodrick Sikes and Kory Holden have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Jaguars points over the team’s last five games.

ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Hicks has connected on 32 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also converted 57.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Jaguars are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 12-7 when they exceed 65 points. The Trojans are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 11-6 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: South Alabama is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Jaguars are 6-14 when opponents score more than 62.

LOOSENING UP: Troy’s offense has turned the ball over 13.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 17.7 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.