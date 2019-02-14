Toledo faces tough test vs No. 25 Buffalo

No. 25 Buffalo (21-3, 9-2) vs. Toledo (20-4, 8-3) Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Buffalo presents a tough challenge for Toledo. Toledo has played a ranked team only…

No. 25 Buffalo (21-3, 9-2) vs. Toledo (20-4, 8-3)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Buffalo presents a tough challenge for Toledo. Toledo has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Buffalo won 76-70 at Akron on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo has benefited heavily from its seniors. CJ Massinburg, Jeremy Harris, Nick Perkins and Dontay Caruthers have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Bulls points over the team’s last five games.

MIGHTY MASSINBURG: Massinburg has connected on 42.9 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Toledo is 19-0 when holding opponents to 45.5 percent or worse from the field, and 1-4 when opponents shoot better than that. Buffalo is 20-0 when allowing 49.1 percent or less and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.