Toledo, E. Michigan meet in conference play

Toledo (20-5, 8-4) vs. Eastern Michigan (11-14, 5-7)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: E. Michigan plays host to Toledo in a MAC matchup. Both squads are coming off of losses in their last game. Eastern Michigan lost 71-58 on the road to Kent State on Saturday, while Toledo came up short in an 88-82 game at home to Buffalo on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Elijah Minnie, James Thompson IV, Paul Jackson and Boubacar Toure have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have scored 68.5 points per game and allowed 67.8 points per game against Mid-American opponents. Those are both improvements over the 81.5 points scored and 70.9 points allowed to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: P. Jackson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Eastern Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Eagles are 5-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 6-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Rockets are 19-0 when they hold opponents to 77 points or fewer and 1-5 when opponents exceed 77 points.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has won its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 63 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan is ranked first among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

