Texas State, Troy meet in conference play

Texas State (22-6, 11-4) vs. Troy (11-15, 4-10) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Texas State in a Sun Belt matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. Texas State…

Texas State (22-6, 11-4) vs. Troy (11-15, 4-10)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Texas State in a Sun Belt matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. Texas State won 64-62 over Louisiana-Lafayette, while Troy is coming off of a 68-52 loss to South Alabama.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Troy’s Alex Hicks has averaged 12.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while Javan Johnson has put up 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Nijal Pearson has averaged 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Tre’Larenz Nottingham has put up 14.1 points.

NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 40.7 percent of the 182 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Troy is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 11-6 when it scores at least 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Troy has an assist on 30 of 57 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas State has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Texas State defense has held opponents to just 63.9 points per game, the 20th-lowest in Division I. Troy has allowed an average of 75.6 points through 26 games (ranked 250th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.