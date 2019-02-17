Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Jackson St.

Texas Southern (13-11, 8-3) vs. Jackson State (9-16, 6-6) Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its sixth straight conference win against Jackson State. Texas Southern’s last SWAC…

Texas Southern (13-11, 8-3) vs. Jackson State (9-16, 6-6)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its sixth straight conference win against Jackson State. Texas Southern’s last SWAC loss came against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 90-86 on Jan. 26. Jackson State lost 79-66 loss at home against Prairie View in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors. Jeremy Combs, Jalyn Patterson, Eden Ewing, Devocio Butler and Derrick Bruce have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: Texas Southern has scored 81.6 points per game and allowed 75.4 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 73.1 points scored and 85 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

JUMPING FOR JEREMY: In 24 appearances this season, Texas Southern’s Combs has shot 57.1 percent.

SLIPPING AT 69: Jackson State is 0-12 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 9-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas Southern is a perfect 6-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-11 when fewer than five Tigers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.5 possessions per game. The uptempo Tigers have pushed that total to 77.7 possessions per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.