Tennessee St. seeks revenge on JSU

Tennessee State (8-17, 5-8) vs. Jacksonville State (18-8, 10-3) Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State goes for the season sweep over Tennessee State after winning the previous matchup…

Tennessee State (8-17, 5-8) vs. Jacksonville State (18-8, 10-3)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State goes for the season sweep over Tennessee State after winning the previous matchup in Nashville. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 5, when the Gamecocks shot 39.6 percent from the field and went 9 for 18 from 3-point territory en route to a seven-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Jacksonville State’s Jason Burnell has averaged 15.4 points and 9.5 rebounds while Marlon Hunter has put up 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Tigers, Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey has averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Kamar McKnight has put up 11.8 points.

DOMINANT DONTE: Fitzpatrick-Dorsey has connected on 40.7 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gamecocks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Jacksonville State has 48 assists on 82 field goals (58.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Tennessee State has assists on 26 of 75 field goals (34.7 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Jacksonville State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. Tennessee State has allowed opponents to shoot 46.4 percent through 25 games (ranking the Tigers 308th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.