Tennessee St. looks to end streak vs E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (14-14, 7-8) vs. Tennessee State (8-19, 5-10)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks to extend Tennessee State’s conference losing streak to five games. Tennessee State’s last OVC win came against the Morehead State Eagles 81-80 on Feb. 7. Eastern Illinois fell short in a 99-58 game at Belmont in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, Kamar McKnight, Stokley Chaffee Jr. and Tripp Davis have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JOSIAH: Josiah Wallace has connected on 36.3 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 14-5 when scoring at least 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 3-19 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Panthers are 7-0 when recording at least 13 offensive rebounds and 7-14 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among OVC teams. The Panthers have averaged 10.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

