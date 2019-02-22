Tenn. Tech looks to end streak vs Morehead St.

Morehead State (10-18, 6-9) vs. Tennessee Tech (7-21, 3-12) Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks to extend Tennessee Tech’s conference losing streak to eight games. Tennessee Tech’s…

Morehead State (10-18, 6-9) vs. Tennessee Tech (7-21, 3-12)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks to extend Tennessee Tech’s conference losing streak to eight games. Tennessee Tech’s last OVC win came against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 91-85 on Jan. 26. Morehead State fell 65-64 at Jacksonville State in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Jr Clay has averaged 14.4 points and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Complementing Clay is Courtney Alexander II, who is producing 7.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Jordan Walker, who is averaging 16.5 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Clay has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-14 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-7 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee Tech has scored 62.7 points per game and allowed 73.9 over its seven-game home losing streak.

LOOSENING UP: Morehead State’s defense has forced 13.2 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 8.8 turnovers over its last five games.

