TCU faces tough test vs No. 11 Texas Tech

No. 11 Texas Tech (23-5, 11-4) vs. TCU (18-10, 6-9) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for TCU. TCU…

No. 11 Texas Tech (23-5, 11-4) vs. TCU (18-10, 6-9)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for TCU. TCU has won two of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Texas Tech has won its last six games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jarrett Culver is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Red Raiders. Matt Mooney is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.6 points per game. The Horned Frogs have been led by Desmond Bane, who is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Alex Robinson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Robinson has 19 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. TCU has 40 assists on 87 field goals (46 percent) over its past three outings while Texas Tech has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TECH D: Texas Tech has held opposing teams to 58.1 points per game this year, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.