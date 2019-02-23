Stanford seeks revenge on Arizona

Stanford (14-12, 7-7) vs. Arizona (15-12, 6-8) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona goes for the season sweep over Stanford after winning the previous matchup in Stanford. The teams…

Stanford (14-12, 7-7) vs. Arizona (15-12, 6-8)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona goes for the season sweep over Stanford after winning the previous matchup in Stanford. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Wildcats created 19 Stanford turnovers and their offense turned the ball over just 10 times en route to a five-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Arizona has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chase Jeter, Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther and Dylan Smith have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

OUTSTANDING OKPALA: KZ Okpala has connected on 37.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 15-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Cardinal are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 14-4 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Stanford is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Cardinal are 9-12 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Pac-12 teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

