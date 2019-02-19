Stanford looks to sweep ASU

Stanford (14-11, 7-6) vs. Arizona State (17-8, 8-5) Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford goes for the season sweep over Arizona State after winning the previous matchup in Stanford. The…

Stanford (14-11, 7-6) vs. Arizona State (17-8, 8-5)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford goes for the season sweep over Arizona State after winning the previous matchup in Stanford. The teams last played each other on Jan. 12, when the Cardinal outshot Arizona State from the field 53.3 percent to 41.2 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to the 85-71 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arizona State’s Zylan Cheatham has averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds while Luguentz Dort has put up 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Cardinal, KZ Okpala has averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while Daejon Davis has put up 11 points and four assists.

OUTSTANDING OKPALA: Okpala has connected on 37.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stanford is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stanford is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Cardinal are 9-11 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Sun Devils have averaged 25.9 free throws per game.

