St. Francis seeks revenge on Robert Morris

St. Francis (NY) (16-12, 8-7) vs. Robert Morris (14-14, 9-6) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Robert Morris after dropping the first matchup…

St. Francis (NY) (16-12, 8-7) vs. Robert Morris (14-14, 9-6)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Robert Morris after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last played on Jan. 10, when the Colonials shot 31.1 percent from the field and went 12 for 15 from the free throw line en route to the 52-49 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams, Matty McConnell and Malik Petteway have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Colonials scoring this season, though that number has decreased to 39 percent over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Jordan has connected on 42.2 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Robert Morris is 0-11 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. St. Francis (NY) is a perfect 11-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points. The Terriers have averaged 81.3 points per game over their last three.

COLD SPELL: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 76.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) as a team has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.