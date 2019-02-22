St. Francis looks to extend streak vs LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (12-15, 6-9) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (15-11, 11-4) DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its ninth straight conference win against Long Island-Brooklyn. St. Francis…

Long Island-Brooklyn (12-15, 6-9) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (15-11, 11-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its ninth straight conference win against Long Island-Brooklyn. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC loss came against the Wagner Seahawks 83-79 on Jan. 24. Long Island-Brooklyn came up short in a 62-49 game at Robert Morris in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Red Flash scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Keith Braxton has made or assisted on 45 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. Braxton has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 15-5 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Long Island-Brooklyn has dropped its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. St. Francis (Pa.) has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 75.6.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 80.1 per game over their eight-game winning streak.

