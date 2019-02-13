St. Francis looks to extend streak vs FDU

St. Francis (Pa.) (12-11, 8-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (12-12, 7-5) Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its sixth straight conference win against Fairleigh Dickinson. St.…

St. Francis (Pa.) (12-11, 8-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (12-12, 7-5)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its sixth straight conference win against Fairleigh Dickinson. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC loss came against the Wagner Seahawks 83-79 on Jan. 24. Fairleigh Dickinson is coming off an 84-73 win on the road over St. Francis (NY) in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Red Flash scoring over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Knights have scored 76.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 71 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Keith Braxton has directly created 41 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last five games. Braxton has 26 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK SCORING: Fairleigh Dickinson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 74.5.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.4 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 80.2 per game over their five-game winning streak.

