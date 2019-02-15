St. Francis looks for home win vs CCSU

Central Connecticut (11-15, 5-8) vs. St. Francis (NY) (15-11, 7-6) Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) looks for its fourth straight win over Central Connecticut…

Central Connecticut (11-15, 5-8) vs. St. Francis (NY) (15-11, 7-6)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) looks for its fourth straight win over Central Connecticut at Peter Aquilone Court. The last victory for the Blue Devils at St. Francis (NY) was a 73-71 win on Feb. 18, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Connecticut’s Tyler Kohl, Joe Hugley and Deion Bute have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 71 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kohl has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Central Connecticut field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 63.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terriers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. St. Francis (NY) has an assist on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Central Connecticut has assists on 29 of 73 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has made 8.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among NEC teams.

