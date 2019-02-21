Southern Miss looks to extend streak vs UAB

UAB (16-11, 8-6) vs. Southern Miss (17-9, 9-5) Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss looks for its seventh straight conference win against UAB. Southern Miss’ last CUSA loss…

UAB (16-11, 8-6) vs. Southern Miss (17-9, 9-5)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss looks for its seventh straight conference win against UAB. Southern Miss’ last CUSA loss came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 66-63 on Jan. 24. UAB beat Western Kentucky by eight on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UAB’s Lewis Sullivan, Jalen Perry and Jeremiah Bell have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Blazers scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Cortez Edwards has directly created 43 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. Edwards has 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Southern Miss is 0-6 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. UAB is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

STREAK SCORING: Southern Miss has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Miss defense has allowed only 64.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 25th among Division I teams. The UAB offense has averaged 70.4 points through 27 games (ranked 215th, nationally).

