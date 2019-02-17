Southern looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Southern (4-21, 3-9) vs. Mississippi Valley State (4-22, 2-10) Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over MVSU. Southern has…

Southern (4-21, 3-9) vs. Mississippi Valley State (4-22, 2-10)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over MVSU. Southern has won by an average of 14 points in its last 10 wins over the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2014, a 72-64 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mississippi Valley State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dante Scott, Jordan Evans, Gregory Jones-Rollins and Emmanuel Ejeh have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Delta Devils have given up just 72.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 86 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

DOMINANT DANTE: Scott has connected on 30.9 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Jaguars are 0-18 when they allow 68 or more points and 4-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Delta Devils are 0-18 when they score 67 points or fewer and 4-4 when they exceed 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Lee has attempted 136 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all SWAC teams. The Delta Devils have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

