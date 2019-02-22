Smith, La.-Monroe visit UTA

Louisiana-Monroe (14-11, 7-6) vs. Texas-Arlington (12-15, 8-6) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Daishon Smith and Louisiana-Monroe will face Edric Dennis and…

Louisiana-Monroe (14-11, 7-6) vs. Texas-Arlington (12-15, 8-6)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Daishon Smith and Louisiana-Monroe will face Edric Dennis and Texas-Arlington. Smith has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.8 over his last five games. Dennis is averaging 10 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Texas-Arlington’s Dennis has averaged 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while Brian Warren has put up 14.3 points. For the Warhawks, Smith has averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists while Travis Munnings has put up 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. Smith has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-7 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 12-8 when it scores at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over seven times or fewer. The Warhawks are 9-11 when they record more than seven turnovers. The Texas-Arlington defense has forced 12.2 turnovers per game in conference play and 12.3 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Monroe as a collective unit has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Sun Belt teams.

