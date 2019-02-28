SLU looks to sweep NW State

Northwestern State (11-17, 6-9) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (14-14, 10-5) University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana goes for the season sweep over Northwestern State after winning the previous matchup in…

Northwestern State (11-17, 6-9) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (14-14, 10-5)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana goes for the season sweep over Northwestern State after winning the previous matchup in Natchitoches. The teams last met on Jan. 26, when the Lions shot 41.2 percent from the field while holding Northwestern State to just 34.6 percent en route to a 16-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Moses Greenwood, Marlain Veal and Keith Charleston have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

LIKEABLE LANE: Ishmael Lane has connected on 27.9 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last five games. He’s also made 60.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 14-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

BEHIND THE ARC: Northwestern State’s DeAndre Love has attempted 69 3-pointers and connected on 36.2 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the past five games.

LAST FIVE: Southeastern Louisiana has averaged 75.2 points per game over its last five games. The Lions are giving up only 67.6 points per game over that span.

