Siena looks for home win vs Marist

Marist (12-14, 7-7) vs. Siena (14-14, 9-6)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its sixth straight win over Marist at Times Union Center. The last victory for the Red Foxes at Siena was a 76-74 win on March 1, 2013.

TEAM LEADERS: Siena’s Jalen Pickett has averaged 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists while Evan Fisher has put up 15.7 points and six rebounds. For the Red Foxes, Brian Parker has averaged 14.3 points while Ryan Funk has put up 11.7 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 64 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. Pickett has accounted for 23 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Marist has won its last three road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 66.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Foxes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Saints. Siena has an assist on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Marist has assists on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAAC teams.

