SD looks to end streak vs W. Illinois

South Dakota (9-15, 3-8) vs. Western Illinois (8-16, 3-8)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois looks to extend South Dakota’s conference losing streak to five games. South Dakota’s last Summit League win came against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 70-56 on Jan. 23. Western Illinois lost 79-64 at Purdue Fort Wayne on Feb. 7.

TEAM LEADERS: Kobe Webster is putting up 17.4 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Leathernecks. Brandon Gilbeck is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 9.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. The Coyotes are led by Stanley Umude, who is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Coyotes have scored 75.1 points per game against Summit League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63 per game they put up in non-conference play.

SOLID STANLEY: Umude has connected on 37.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Coyotes are 0-8 when they allow at least 75 points and 9-7 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Leathernecks are 0-16 when allowing 68 or more points and 8-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Coyotes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Western Illinois has 19 assists on 83 field goals (22.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while South Dakota has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Summit League teams. The Leathernecks have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

