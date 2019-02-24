SC St., NC Central meet in conference play

South Carolina State (7-22, 5-8) vs. NC Central (14-14, 9-5) McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SC St. visits NC Central in a MEAC matchup. South Carolina State fell 63-62…

South Carolina State (7-22, 5-8) vs. NC Central (14-14, 9-5)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SC St. visits NC Central in a MEAC matchup. South Carolina State fell 63-62 at NC A&T in its last outing. NC Central is coming off a 78-69 home win over Savannah State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: NC Central has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Raasean Davis, Jibri Blount, Zacarry Douglas and Larry McKnight Jr. have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

TOUGH TO DEFEND DAVIS: In 28 appearances this year, NC Central’s Davis has shot 65.5 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: NC Central is 0-6 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 14-8 when it scores at least 61.

FLOOR SPACING: South Carolina State’s Janai Raynor-Powell has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 7 for 10 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central is ranked first among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent. The Eagles have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.

