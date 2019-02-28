SBU looks to extend streak vs GW

Saint Bonaventure (14-14, 10-5) vs. George Washington (8-20, 4-11) Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its sixth straight conference win against George Washington. Saint Bonaventure’s last…

Saint Bonaventure (14-14, 10-5) vs. George Washington (8-20, 4-11)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure looks for its sixth straight conference win against George Washington. Saint Bonaventure’s last A10 loss came against the VCU Rams 85-55 on Feb. 9. George Washington lost 80-53 on the road to Rhode Island on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: George Washington’s DJ Williams has averaged 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while Justin Mazzulla has put up nine points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Bonnies, Courtney Stockard has averaged 16.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while Kyle Lofton has put up 14.6 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stockard has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bonnies are 0-12 when they allow at least 68 points and 14-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Colonials are 0-18 when allowing 69 or more points and 8-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Bonaventure has scored 66.4 points per game and allowed 52.2 over its five-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Bonaventure defense has allowed only 64.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 26th-lowest figure in the country. The George Washington offense has averaged just 64 points through 28 games (ranked 308th among Division I teams).

