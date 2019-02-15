Savannah State looks to extend streak vs FAMU

Florida A&M (10-16, 7-4) vs. Savannah State (9-15, 6-4) Tiger Arena, Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Savannah State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Florida A&M. Savannah State’s last MEAC…

Florida A&M (10-16, 7-4) vs. Savannah State (9-15, 6-4)

Tiger Arena, Savannah, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Savannah State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Florida A&M. Savannah State’s last MEAC loss came against the NC Central Eagles 82-78 on Jan. 28. Florida A&M fell 66-54 to Norfolk State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M’s Justin Ravenel, Isaiah Martin and Tracy Hector have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 67 percent of all Rattlers points over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Rattlers have scored 66.5 points per game and allowed 62.1 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 60.3 points scored and 70.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyrell Harper has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Savannah State field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Savannah State is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 9-9 when it scores at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rattlers. Savannah State has 52 assists on 77 field goals (67.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Florida A&M has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

ADVANTAGE FROM DEEP: The Savannah State offense has made an average of 11.7 3-pointers per game, which is ranked third in the nation. Florida A&M has only averaged 6.1 3-pointers per game, which ranks 220th.

