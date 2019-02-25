San Jose St. looks to end streak vs NM

New Mexico (11-15, 5-9) vs. San Jose State (3-23, 0-14) San Jose State Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak…

New Mexico (11-15, 5-9) vs. San Jose State (3-23, 0-14)

San Jose State Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to 17 games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Utah State Aggies 64-62 on Feb. 28, 2018. New Mexico came up short in a 71-55 game at Utah State on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Michael Steadman is putting up 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Brae Ivey has complemented Steadman and is producing 9.9 points per game. The Lobos are led by Vance Jackson, who is averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 33.6 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELLS: New Mexico has dropped its last six road games, scoring 66.3 points and allowing 84.3 points during those contests. San Jose State has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 63 points while giving up 77.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lobos have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while New Mexico has assists on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.