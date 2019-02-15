San Francisco looks to extend streak vs Portland

San Francisco (19-6, 7-4) vs. Portland (7-19, 0-11) Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. San…

San Francisco (19-6, 7-4) vs. Portland (7-19, 0-11)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. San Francisco has won by an average of 16 points in its last seven wins over the Pilots. Portland’s last win in the series came on Feb. 5, 2015, a 69-57 win.

SENIOR STUDS: San Francisco’s Frankie Ferrari, Matt McCarthy and Nate Renfro have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Dons scoring over the last five games.

FRANKIE IS A FORCE: Ferrari has connected on 37 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 88.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

COMING UP SHORT: San Francisco has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. Portland has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 56.5 points while giving up 78.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pilots have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dons. Portland has 40 assists on 55 field goals (72.7 percent) across its past three outings while San Francisco has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Francisco offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-best rate in the nation. The Portland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 301st among Division I teams).

