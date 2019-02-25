San Diego St., Utah State put streaks on line

San Diego State (18-9, 10-4) vs. Utah State (22-6, 12-3) Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Utah State.…

San Diego State (18-9, 10-4) vs. Utah State (22-6, 12-3)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Utah State. San Diego State’s last MWC loss came against the New Mexico Lobos 83-70 on Feb. 5. Utah State has won its last four games against conference opponents.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Utah State’s Sam Merrill has averaged 20.2 points and 4.3 assists while Neemias Queta has put up 11.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Aztecs, Jalen McDaniels has averaged 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while Devin Watson has put up 16.3 points and 4.6 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Merrill has had his hand in 43 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last five games. Merrill has 33 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Utah State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 64.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aztecs. Utah State has 48 assists on 77 field goals (62.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while San Diego State has assists on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 78.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.