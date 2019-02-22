San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs UNLV

San Diego State (17-9, 9-4) vs. UNLV (15-11, 9-5) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its fifth straight conference win against UNLV. San Diego…

San Diego State (17-9, 9-4) vs. UNLV (15-11, 9-5)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its fifth straight conference win against UNLV. San Diego State’s last MWC loss came against the New Mexico Lobos 83-70 on Feb. 5. UNLV is coming off a 66-56 road win over Wyoming on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Jalen McDaniels is averaging 16.9 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Aztecs. Devin Watson is also a primary facilitator, maintaining an average of 16.4 points and 4.6 assists per game. The Runnin’ Rebels have been led by Kris Clyburn, who is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

MIGHTY MCDANIELS: McDaniels has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Runnin’ Rebels are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 15-6 when they exceed 65 points. The Aztecs are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 17-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Runnin’ Rebels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Aztecs. UNLV has 34 assists on 74 field goals (45.9 percent) across its past three outings while San Diego State has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is rated first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

