Rutgers faces tough test vs No. 22 Iowa

Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) vs. No. 22 Iowa (21-7, 10-7)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Rutgers. Rutgers has won one of its six games against ranked teams this season. Iowa lost 90-70 at Ohio State on Tuesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Rutgers’ Montez Mathis, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson have combined to score 30 percent of the team’s points this season, including 39 percent of all Scarlet Knights scoring over the last five games.

EXCELLENT EUGENE: Eugene Omoruyi has connected on 32.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Rutgers is 0-12 when it allows at least 71 points and 13-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Rutgers’s Geo Baker has attempted 158 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 19 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hawkeyes have averaged 24.9 free throws per game.

