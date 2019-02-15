Rutgers faces tough test vs No. 21 Iowa

No. 21 Iowa (19-5, 8-5) vs. Rutgers (12-12, 5-9) Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Rutgers. Rutgers has won one…

No. 21 Iowa (19-5, 8-5) vs. Rutgers (12-12, 5-9)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Rutgers. Rutgers has won one of its four games against ranked opponents this season. Iowa beat Northwestern by one point at home on Sunday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Rutgers’ Montez Mathis, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson have combined to account for 29 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 33 percent of all Scarlet Knights points over the last five games.

GIFTED GEO: Geo Baker has connected on 35.3 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rutgers is 0-10 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 12-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawkeyes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has an assist on 39 of 85 field goals (45.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Iowa has assists on 37 of 79 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 81.6 points per game, the 26th-highest figure in Division I. Rutgers has only averaged 67.6 points per game, which ranks 278th nationally.

