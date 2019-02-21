Richmond seeks revenge on La Salle

Richmond (11-15, 5-8) vs. La Salle (8-17, 6-7) Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle goes for the season sweep over Richmond after winning the previous matchup in Richmond. The…

Richmond (11-15, 5-8) vs. La Salle (8-17, 6-7)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle goes for the season sweep over Richmond after winning the previous matchup in Richmond. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Explorers shot 43.6 percent from the field en route to an eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: La Salle’s Pookie Powell, Isiah Deas and Traci Carter have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jacob Gilyard has had his hand in 42 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 33 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Explorers are 0-12 when they allow at least 75 points and 8-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Spiders are 0-14 when they score 70 points or fewer and 11-1 when they exceed 70.

STREAK STATS: La Salle has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 64.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Richmond offense has turned the ball over on 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 22nd-best mark in Division I. 20.6 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Explorers are ranked 291st, nationally).

