Rhode Island looks to extend streak vs VCU

Rhode Island (12-12, 5-7) vs. VCU (19-6, 10-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over VCU. Rhode Island has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Rams. VCU’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2016, an 83-67 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marcus Evans has averaged 13.4 points to lead the way for VCU. De’Riante Jenkins has complemented Evans and is accounting for 11.7 points per game. Rhode Island is led by Cyril Langevine, who is averaging a double-double with 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds.

MIGHTY MARCUS: Evans has connected on 24.1 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Rhode Island is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 12-7 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Rhode Island’s Jeff Dowtin has attempted 94 3-pointers and connected on 28.7 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has allowed only 62.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 15th among Division I teams. The Rhode Island offense has averaged 68.8 points through 24 games (ranked 256th, nationally).

