Ranked teams meet as No. 14 Texas Tech hosts No. 12 Kansas

No. 12 Kansas (20-6, 9-4) vs. No. 14 Texas Tech (21-5, 9-4)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 12 Kansas visits No. 14 Texas Tech in a late season showdown. Kansas has six wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Texas Tech has won one of its three games against ranked teams.

SQUAD LEADERS: Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver has averaged 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while Matt Mooney has put up 10.7 points. For the Jayhawks, Dedric Lawson has averaged 19.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while Devon Dotson has put up 12.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dotson has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last five games. Dotson has 30 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Texas Tech has scored 79.5 points per game and allowed 60 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Raiders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. Texas Tech has an assist on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) across its past three outings while Kansas has assists on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TECH: Texas Tech has held opposing teams to 57.2 points per game this year, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Red Raiders have allowed a mere 53.8 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

