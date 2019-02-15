Radford looks to sweep CSU

Radford (18-7, 10-1) vs. Charleston Southern (11-13, 5-6) Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford goes for the season sweep over Charleston Southern after winning the previous matchup in Radford.…

Radford (18-7, 10-1) vs. Charleston Southern (11-13, 5-6)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford goes for the season sweep over Charleston Southern after winning the previous matchup in Radford. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when the Highlanders shot 51.7 percent from the field and went 15 for 17 from the free throw line en route to an eight-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Charleston Southern’s Christian Keeling has averaged 18.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 12.3 points and five rebounds. For the Highlanders, Carlik Jones has averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Ed Polite Jr. has put up 12.6 points and 9.9 rebounds.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Buccaneers have scored 78.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 67.4 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: C. Jones has accounted for 48 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Charleston Southern is 0-10 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 11-3 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Radford has won its last five road games, scoring 80.6 points, while allowing 70.6 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Charleston Southern has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.2 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

