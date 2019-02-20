Radford looks to seep Winthrop

Winthrop (17-9, 9-4) vs. Radford (18-8, 10-2) Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop seeks revenge on Radford after dropping the first matchup in Rock Hill. The teams last played each…

Winthrop (17-9, 9-4) vs. Radford (18-8, 10-2)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop seeks revenge on Radford after dropping the first matchup in Rock Hill. The teams last played each other on Feb. 2, when the Highlanders shot 51.9 percent from the field while limiting Winthrop to just 33.9 percent on the way to a 19-point victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Winthrop’s Nych Smith, Adam Pickett and Bjorn Broman have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carlik Jones has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Highlanders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Radford has an assist on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Winthrop has assists on 45 of 85 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Winthrop offense has averaged 75.2 possessions per game, the 15th-most in Division I. Radford has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 289th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.