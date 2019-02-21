Providence looks to knock off No. 11 Marquette

No. 11 Marquette (22-4, 11-2) vs. Providence (15-12, 5-9) Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette looks to give Providence its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents.…

No. 11 Marquette (22-4, 11-2) vs. Providence (15-12, 5-9)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette looks to give Providence its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Providence’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Xavier Musketeers 75-72 on March 9, 2018. Marquette took care of Butler by 10 in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Providence’s Alpha Diallo has averaged 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while Nate Watson has put up 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Markus Howard has averaged 25.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists while Sam Hauser has put up 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 43.9 percent of the 221 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 33 over the last three games. He’s also made 91.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Friars are 7-0 when holding opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 8-12 when opponents shoot better than that. The Golden Eagles are 18-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-4 on the year when falling short of 74.

STREAK SCORING: Marquette has won its last five road games, scoring 87 points, while allowing 77.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Friars have averaged 22.9 foul shots per game this season and 25 per game over their last three games.

