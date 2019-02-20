Portland looks to end streak vs San Diego

Portland (7-20, 0-12) vs. San Diego (16-11, 5-7) Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks to extend Portland’s conference losing streak to 20 games. Portland’s last WCC win…

Portland (7-20, 0-12) vs. San Diego (16-11, 5-7)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks to extend Portland’s conference losing streak to 20 games. Portland’s last WCC win came against the Loyola Marymount Lions 68-66 on Feb. 3, 2018. San Diego lost 79-67 to Gonzaga in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: San Diego’s Isaiah Pineiro has averaged 19.3 points and nine rebounds while Isaiah Wright has put up 12.9 points, four rebounds and 4.9 assists. For the Pilots, Marcus Shaver Jr. has averaged 15.2 points while JoJo Walker has put up 12 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all San Diego field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: San Diego is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 10 offensive rebounds. The Toreros are 11-11 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

COLD SPELL: Portland has lost its last eight road games, scoring 65.6 points, while allowing 80 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Portland has scored 57.4 points while allowing 75 points over its last five games. San Diego has averaged 70 points while giving up 77 over its last five.

