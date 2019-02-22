Portland looks to end streak vs Pepperdine

Portland (7-21, 0-13) vs. Pepperdine (12-16, 5-9) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to extend Portland’s conference losing streak to 21 games. Portland’s last WCC win came against the…

Portland (7-21, 0-13) vs. Pepperdine (12-16, 5-9)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to extend Portland’s conference losing streak to 21 games. Portland’s last WCC win came against the Loyola Marymount Lions 68-66 on Feb. 3, 2018. Pepperdine lost 92-64 to Gonzaga in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross has averaged 18.6 points and 7.3 assists while Kameron Edwards has put up 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Pilots, Marcus Shaver Jr. has averaged 14.9 points while JoJo Walker has put up 11.9 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ross has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 42 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Pepperdine is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 12-10 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELL: Portland has lost its last nine road games, scoring 64.1 points, while allowing 78.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among WCC teams.

