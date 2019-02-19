Pitt, Ga. Tech look to end streaks

Pittsburgh (12-14, 2-11) vs. Georgia Tech (11-15, 3-10) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks to extend Pittsburgh’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Pittsburgh’s last ACC win came against…

Pittsburgh (12-14, 2-11) vs. Georgia Tech (11-15, 3-10)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks to extend Pittsburgh’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Pittsburgh’s last ACC win came against the Florida State Seminoles 75-62 on Jan. 14. Georgia Tech lost 69-47 to Florida State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Pittsburgh’s Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Panthers scoring this season, although that number has decreased to 41 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has had his hand in 46 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 23 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgia Tech is 0-12 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Pittsburgh is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

FLOOR SPACING: Pittsburgh’s Jared Wilson-Frame has attempted 177 3-pointers and connected on 38.4 percent of them, and is 18 for 45 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 23.9 free throws per game, but that total has slipped to 18.4 over their nine-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.