Pitt faces tough test vs No. 22 Virginia Tech

No. 22 Virginia Tech (19-5, 8-4) vs. Pittsburgh (12-13, 2-10)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Virginia Tech presents a tough challenge for Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh has won one of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Virginia Tech won 76-68 at home against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Virginia Tech has relied on senior leadership this year while Pittsburgh has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Hokies, seniors Kerry Blackshear Jr., Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring, including 81 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney have combined to score 50 percent of Pittsburgh’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Pittsburgh is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Panthers are 5-13 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Hokies 24th among Division I teams. The Pittsburgh offense has turned the ball over on 19.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Panthers 252nd, nationally).

