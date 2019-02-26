Penn State faces tough test vs. No. 17 Maryland

No. 17 Maryland (21-7, 12-5) vs. Penn State (11-16, 4-12) Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Penn State. Penn State has…

No. 17 Maryland (21-7, 12-5) vs. Penn State (11-16, 4-12)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Maryland presents a tough challenge for Penn State. Penn State has won two of its nine games against ranked opponents this season. Maryland has moved up to No. 17 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Iowa and Ohio State last week.

FAB FRESHMEN: Maryland’s Jalen Smith, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Terrapins scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Anthony Cowan Jr. has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terrapins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Maryland has assists on 39 of 65 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland defense has allowed only 64.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 30th-best mark in the country. The Penn State offense has produced just 69.8 points through 27 games (ranked 232nd among Division I teams).

