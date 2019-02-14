Ottey scores 20 to lift UIC over Cleveland St. 81-77

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Ottey had 20 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly defeated Cleveland St. 81-77 on Thursday night. Tarkus Ferguson had 19 points for Illinois-Chicago (14-12, 8-5 Horizon League), which won its fourth consecutive game.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Ottey had 20 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly defeated Cleveland St. 81-77 on Thursday night.

Tarkus Ferguson had 19 points for Illinois-Chicago (14-12, 8-5 Horizon League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Godwin Boahen added 18 points and seven assists. Michael Diggins had 12 points for the road team.

Tyree Appleby had 16 points for the Vikings (7-20, 2-12). Rashad Williams added 12 points. Dibaji Walker had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Vikings this season. Illinois-Chicago defeated Cleveland St. 73-56 on Jan. 12. Illinois-Chicago plays Youngstown State on the road on Saturday. Cleveland St. matches up against IUPUI at home on Saturday.

