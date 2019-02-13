Ohio State looks to seep Illinois

Illinois (9-15, 5-8) vs. Ohio State (16-7, 6-6) Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State goes for the season sweep over Illinois after winning the previous matchup in Chicago.…

Illinois (9-15, 5-8) vs. Ohio State (16-7, 6-6)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State goes for the season sweep over Illinois after winning the previous matchup in Chicago. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 5, when the Buckeyes shot 47.1 percent from the field while limiting Illinois’s shooters to just 32.8 percent on the way to a 10-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The Fighting Illini are led by Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier. Dosunmu has averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while Frazier has recorded 14.7 points per game. The Buckeyes have been led by Kaleb Wesson and C.J. Jackson, who have combined to score 27.5 points per outing.

ACCURATE AYO: Dosunmu has connected on 36.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 67 or fewer points, and 4-15 when opposing teams exceed 67 points. Ohio State is 11-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or fewer, and 5-7 whenever teams score more than 62 on the Buckeyes.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked first in the Big Ten with an average of 72.5 possessions per game. The uptempo Fighting Illini have raised that total to 74.1 possessions per game over their last three games.

