Ohio State looks to knock off No. 22 Iowa

No. 22 Iowa (21-6, 10-6) vs. Ohio State (17-10, 7-9)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Iowa looks to give Ohio State its eighth straight loss to ranked opponents. Ohio State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 64-63 on Feb. 7, 2018. Iowa needed overtime to beat Indiana by six points at home on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while C.J. Jackson has put up 12 points and four rebounds. For the Hawkeyes, Tyler Cook has averaged 16 points and eight rebounds while Luka Garza has put up 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 36.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Ohio State is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 17-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Buckeyes are 7-10 when opponents score more than 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hawkeyes have averaged 25.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

